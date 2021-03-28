×
Roberto Castro chips in for birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 28, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Roberto Castro chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole.