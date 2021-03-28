×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rafael Campos reaches in two to set up birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 28, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Rafael Campos lands his approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 7th hole.