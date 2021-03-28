Rafael Campos reaches in two to set up birdie at Corales Puntacana

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 28, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Rafael Campos lands his approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
