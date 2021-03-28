×
Joel Dahmen’s Round 4 winning highlights from Corales Puntacana

Mar 28, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Joel Dahmen turned in a 2-under 70, finishing at 12-under to claim his first victory on the PGA TOUR.