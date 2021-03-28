Joel Dahmen’s Round 4 winning highlights from Corales Puntacana

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 28, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Joel Dahmen turned in a 2-under 70, finishing at 12-under to claim his first victory on the PGA TOUR.
