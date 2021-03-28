×
Joel Dahmen wins at Corales Puntacana

Mar 28, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Joel Dahmen carded a 2-under 70 to finish at 12-under and claim his first win of his PGA TOUR career.