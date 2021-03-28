Joel Dahmen wins at Corales Puntacana

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 28, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Joel Dahmen carded a 2-under 70 to finish at 12-under and claim his first win of his PGA TOUR career.
