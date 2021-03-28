×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Danny Willett dials in approach to set up birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 28, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Danny Willett lands his approach within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 8th hole.