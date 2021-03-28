Billy Horschel’s news conference after winning WGC-Dell Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Mar 29, 2021
Following his win at the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Billy Horschel talks about claiming his sixth PGA TOUR victory and his first WGC title.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.