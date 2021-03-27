Victor Perez sinks birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 27, 2021
In the Quarterfinals of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Victor Perez makes a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-4 2nd hole to get to all square against Sergio Garcia.
