Victor Perez sinks 19-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Victor Perez makes a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th hole to go 5-up against Robert MacIntyre.