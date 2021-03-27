×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Thomas Pieters gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 27, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Thomas Pieters gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole.