Sergio Garcia sinks clutch par putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Sergio Garcia makes a 28-foot par putt at the par-4 8th hole to remain all square against Mackenzie Hughes.