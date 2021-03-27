×
Matt Kuchar jars 24-foot birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Quarterfinals of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Matt Kuchar makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par- 10th hole to go 3-up against Brian Harman.