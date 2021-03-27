Mackenzie Hughes holes birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 27, 2021
In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-5 12th hole to remain 1-down against Sergio Garcia.
