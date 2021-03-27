Jon Rahm cards birdie at No. 6 at WGC-Dell Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 27, 2021
In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Jon Rahm two-putts for birdie at the par-5 6th hole to remain 1-up against Erik van Rooyen.
