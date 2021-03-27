×
Ian Poulter drains lengthy birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Ian Poulter makes a 41-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th hole to remain 3-down against Scottie Scheffler.