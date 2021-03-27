Fleetwood’s ace, Kuch gets fans to find lost ball, Scheffler dominates

|
Mar 28, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps the World Golf Championship- Dell Technologies Match Play, where Tommy Fleetwood aced the fourth hole the day after Sergio Garcia did, Matt Kuchar enlisted the fans to help him find his lost ball in his win over Jordan Spieth and Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler takes down Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm en route to the Final Four.