Danny Willett's nice approach leads to birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 27, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Danny Willett lands his third shot within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
