Bubba Watson holes 11-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Bubba Watson makes an 11-foot birdie putt at the par-4 3rd hole to go 3-up against Brian Harman.