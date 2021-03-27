×
Brian Harman sinks 15-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Brian Harman makes a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 8th hole to get to 2-down against Bubba Watson.