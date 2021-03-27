×
Brian Harman's impressive flop shot leads to birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Brian Harman flops his third shot over a greenside bunker to a short-sided pin and lands his ball 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to get to 2-up against Bubba Watson.