Billy Horschel drains lengthy birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Quarterfinals of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Billy Horschel makes a 29-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole to remain 1-down to Tommy Fleetwood.