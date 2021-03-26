Winners of Corales Puntacana reflect on their victories

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 26, 2021
Roundtable discussion with past champions of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Hudson Swafford, Graeme McDowell and Brice Garnett. The three were joined by 2017 winner Nate Lashley, who won the Korn Ferry Tour event of the same name in 2017, to discuss the course, the scenic par-4 18th, their favorites holes and memories.