Winners of Corales Puntacana reflect on their victories

Mar 26, 2021

Roundtable discussion with past champions of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Hudson Swafford, Graeme McDowell and Brice Garnett. The three were joined by 2017 winner Nate Lashley, who won the Korn Ferry Tour event of the same name in 2017, to discuss the course, the scenic par-4 18th, their favorites holes and memories.