Tommy Fleetwood vs. Bryson DeChambeau highlights from WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021
In Round 3 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Tommy Fleetwood defeated Bryson DeChambeau 1-up to advance to the weekend’s Round of 16.
