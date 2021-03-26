×
Tommy Fleetwood vs. Bryson DeChambeau highlights from WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In Round 3 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Tommy Fleetwood defeated Bryson DeChambeau 1-up to advance to the weekend’s Round of 16.