Sergio’s ace to beat Westwood, Fleetwood drains DeChambeau and DJ down

Mar 27, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps day 3 of group play at the World Golf Championships- Dell Technologies Championship, where Sergio Garcia aced the fourth playoff hole to defeat Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood defeated Bryson DeChambeau from a drain pipe and No. 1 seed Dustin Johnson gets knocked out.