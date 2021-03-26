×
Ryan Palmer's tight wedge sets up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Ryan Palmer hits his 86-yard wedge approach to 7 feet to set up a birdie at the par-4 5th hole.