Rory McIlroy holes delicate chip for eagle at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Rory McIlroy's 56-foot eagle chip in at the par-4 13th hole wins him the hole against Cameron Smith.