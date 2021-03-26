×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Robert MacIntyre birdies No. 13 to tie match at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Robert MacIntyre makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole, tying his math against Adam Long.