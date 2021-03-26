×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rafael Campos uses nice approach to set up birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Rafael Campos lands his approach on the green, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole.