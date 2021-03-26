×
Matt Fitzpatrick's birdie on No. 16 wins match at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole to win his match against Matthew Wolff.