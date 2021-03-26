×
Kevin Na birdies No. 15 to tie match at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Na makes a 8-foot birdie putt to take the par-4 15th hole, tying his match against Dustin Johnson.