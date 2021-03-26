×
Jon Rahm drains 27-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Jon Rahm drains a 27-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 4th hole and go 1-up against Ryan Palmer.