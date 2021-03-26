×
Jon Rahm spins wedge to 4 feet and birdies at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Jon Rahm spins a 75-yard wedge to inside 4 feet and birdie the par-4 15th hole.