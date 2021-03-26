×
Jason Kokrak rolls in 18-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Jason Kokrak makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole to get to 1-down against Tony Finau.