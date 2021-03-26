×
Graeme McDowell chips it close to set up birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Graeme McDowell gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole.