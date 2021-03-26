×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Chesson Hadley sticks approach to set up birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Chesson Hadley lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 13th hole.