Brian Harman birdies to win No. 15 at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Brian Harman spins his wedge to 7 feet and makes birdie to win the par-4 15th hole.