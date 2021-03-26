×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Andrew Yun gets up-and-down for birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Andrew Yun gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole.