Adam Long drains birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Adam Long makes a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-4 9th hole to move to 3-up against Robert MacIntyre.