×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Adam Long hits wedge to 6 feet and birdies at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Adam Long hits a 104-yard wedge to 6 feet and birdies to win the the par-4 15th hole.