×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Stephan Jaeger leads after 18 at Corales Puntacana

Mar 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Stephan Jaeger turned in a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead over field heading into Friday.