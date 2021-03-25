×
Russell Henley holes 19-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Russell Henley makes a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-3 11th hole to get to 3-up against Victor Perez.