Round 2 highlights at WGC-Dell Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Mar 25, 2021
Check out the best shots of the day from Day 2 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play featuring Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy among others.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.