Mackenzie Hughes sinks birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Mackenzie Hughes makes an 11-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 13th hole to stay 2-up against Webb Simpson.