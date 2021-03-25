×
Kevin Kisner sinks 26-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Kevin Kisner makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole and goes 2-up over Justin Thomas.