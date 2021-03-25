Jon Rahm's 17-foot birdie putt extends lead at WGC-Dell Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 25, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Jon Rahm makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole, taking a 3-up lead against Shane Lowry.
