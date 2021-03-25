×
Jon Rahm's 17-foot birdie putt extends lead at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Jon Rahm makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole, taking a 3-up lead against Shane Lowry.