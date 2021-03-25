×
J.J. Spaun chips in for birdie at Corales Puntacana

Mar 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, J.J. Spaun chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 9th hole.