Ian Poulter clinches match with 15-foot birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Ian Poulter makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole to defeat Cameron Smith 1-up.