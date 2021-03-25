×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Dylan Frittelli makes short birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Dylan Frittelli makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole to remain 2-up against Jason Kokrak.