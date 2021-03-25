DJ’s clutch putt to tie, Webb’s shot under the microphone, Si Woo’s grandstand bank shot

|
Mar 26, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Thursday at the World Golf Championships- Dell Technologies Match Play, where Dustin Johnson made a clutch putt to tie his match and stay in the mix in group play, Webb Simpson had an incredibly lucky shot under a television microphone and Si Woo Kim got even luckier with a bank shot off the grandstands and nearly into the water.