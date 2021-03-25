×
Daniel Berger's pitch-and-putt birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Daniel Berger's pitch to 5 feet sets up a birdie to tie the par-5 12th hole with Brendon Todd.