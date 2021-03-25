×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Daniel Berger birdies from awkward lie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Daniel Berger makes and up-and-down birdie from an awkward lie on the par-5 16th hole.